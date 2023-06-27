Why body pain is inevitable – Expert

Medical experts have observed that persistent body pain is inevitable in contemporary society where people have to struggle and hustle to make ends meet. In…

Medical experts have observed that persistent body pain is inevitable in contemporary society where people have to struggle and hustle to make ends meet.

In the course of this, people are bound to break down on account of body pain resulting from hustling for daily bread, he said.

A medical expert, Pharm. Valentine Okelu, stated this when Easadol, a painkiller brand in Nigeria, appointed popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo, popularly known as Mr Makanaki, as its brand ambassador in Nigeria.

Pharm. Okelu who is the Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, May & Baker Nigeria PLC, the producer of the drug, said the firm was cognizant of the health challenges faced by millions of Nigerians in developing the drug.

He said, “We took our time to refine and refine. We are very sure that when you take any of the drugs, the pain will go.”

The partnership was officially unveiled in Lagos marking an exciting chapter for both Easadol and the renowned Nollywood actor.

Bolanle “Nino” “Makanaki” Ninalowo, an accomplished actor, model, and philanthropist, has captivated audiences with his exceptional talent and magnetic presence on screen.

With numerous critically acclaimed performances to his credit, Ninalowo has won the hearts of millions, establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s most beloved and influential personalities.

The Easadol manufacturer said this was why it considered him as the perfect fit to spread the message of health and wellness in line with its commitment to helping millions of Nigerians to manage headaches, mild to moderate pains and feverish conditions.

Ninalowo said, “I am honoured to join forces with Easadol, a brand that shares my values of excellence and improving lives.

“I am thankful to M&B for this opportunity. What is life without pain and what is pain without drugs that we can use to ease the pain.

“There is no profession without its side effects. We get pain in the line of our hustle every day and I am privileged to be chosen to spread the word. I see it as a social responsibility on my side. I am glad to be the face to be seen as one who brings a solution to every people’s problem.

“When someone is sick, all he wants is just to be fine. You will not know what a good life is or a healthy life is until you fall ill. And I think this is a social responsibility for me to spread this message.”

Speaking further, Okelu said, “We are thrilled to have Bolanle “Nino” “Makanaki” Ninalowo as the face of Easadol. His immense popularity, authenticity, and dedication to his craft make him the perfect choice to represent our brand.

“With Ninalowo’s involvement, we aim to reach new heights in creating awareness about Easadol’s benefits and ensuring that more Nigerians can experience the fast relief it offers.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...