Whoever wins it’s victory for all Nigerians – Prof. AbdulRaheem

Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, the Kwara Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), says whoever emerges as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections will be a victory for all Nigerians.

AbdulRaheem told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday that the winner cannot jubilate, because it is the victory of all Nigerians.

He advised that all party leaders should be called to a roundtable to discuss how to restructure Nigeria and how to produce an environment that is conducive for Nigerians.

AbdulRaheem, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, however, said that the issue of omission of NNPP on the ballot paper and faded logo, should not be handled with levity by INEC.

He said the party has appealed to NNPP supporters to remain calm, hoping that common sense will prevail.

“We have tendered our case to the authority, that is INEC, and we hope that it will be corrected,” he said.

Apart from the logo, INEC asked the party to send the names of agents and it was done.

“We submitted their names and passport photographs, but what they returned to us were blank laminated papers, without pictures, as well as wrong polling units and wrong terms of agents.

“It is rampant in Kwara, where they sent tags without the photograph of our agents, tags attached to wrong polling units, and tags to agents that did not belong to NNPP.

“The engines of election machinery are the job of the agent and if the agent is not identified, then they are giving room for corruption,” he said.

The gubernatorial flagbearer said that the illegal intervention of the security personnel, who are not supposed to be beside a voter while casting his or her vote should stop.

He explained that some of the security personnel moved close to where the ballot boxes were placed and identified and removed ballot papers due to the omission of party names on them.

“They don’t need to intervene, rather, they should allow it to be resolved by electoral officers at the polling units.”

AbdulRaheem said that the highest authority of security should talk to people in the field of operation and let them know their job.

He said that the security duty was to maintain peace and not to interfere in identifying or not identifying voters. (NAN)