‘Who Are You?’, Retired Colonel Blasts Asari Dokubo Over Aso Rock Press conference

Last month, President Bola Tinubu welcomed Dokubo, his string supporter at the villa.

Both men posed for photographs after a meeting inside the villa.

On his way out, Dokubo walked into the press gallery where he addressed State House correspondents on different issues, including oil theft and insecurity.

But speaking on an ARISE TV show, Stan-Iabo, a security expert, said it was sad that Dokubo, who ought to be prosecuted by the state, had been saddled with an onerous responsibility.

“That is what I call sheer trash and balderdash; Asari came on air to accuse military of 99% of the actions ongoing to be responsible to the military. If you say that, what percentage would you say the presidency is responsible for?”

“What percentage would you say the top shots in NNPC are responsible for? And what of the IOCs? etc. Just because you are pursuing your own contract the way Tompolo has gotten his and, because we are now playing host even in the Villa, to people we should have prosecuted long ago,…it is unfortunate. You are even sitting down to address the nation, who are you?

“It’s rather unfortunate that we have condescended to a point where we turn over to those we should be prosecuting to watch over our common patrimony. I feel so disappointed as a Nigerian, as an individual whose constituency should be responsible for taking care of such,” he said.

