NIGERIA DAILY: Where Exactly Is The New Naira?

Download here         It’s 9days to the new deadline put in place by the CBN to stop the use of the old…

Download here

 

 

 

 

It’s 9days to the new deadline put in place by the CBN to stop the use of the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira note as a legal tender, and Nigerians are out hunting for the new notes, as banks are working round the clock to make it available.

How many Nigerians actually have enough Naira notes to take them through the day?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look for the whereabouts of the New Naira notes.

