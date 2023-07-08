Oldest abducted passenger of Kaduna-Abuja train attack dies

The oldest of the 63 passengers abducted by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, has passed away aged 86. Hajiya Halimatu Attah…

The oldest of the 63 passengers abducted by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, has passed away aged 86.

Hajiya Halimatu Attah died peacefully on Wednesday, July 5 at about 6.20pm in Kaduna, according to a family member.

Hajiya Halimatu Attah, from the famous Attah family, was abducted alongside her daughter after returning from a medical check-up in Cairo last year.

Confirming her death to Daily Trust Saturday, one of her sons, Abdulmalik Attah, said she was 86 years old and passed on without any suffering.

He said she would be remembered for her kindness, as she truly embodied the role of a mother and wished well for everyone, not just her children.

Abdulmalik Attah revealed that his mother treated everyone as her child, without any boundaries.

When asked if there was something she had told him about her ordeal in the bandits’ den that he would always remember, he recalled her insistence on ensuring the safe release of the other hostages, while expressing his gratitude for being able to fulfill her wish.

