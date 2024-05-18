✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

We’ve reduced banditry by 70% – Katsina Gov

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State says his administration has reduced banditry to about 70 percent in the last one year.

According to the governor, this was sequel to the robust synergy between the local security outfits and the conventional security agencies across the state.

Radda, who was on a working visit to Yola, Adamawa State, sp0ke in an interview with newsmen on Saturday.

He said, ”It is high time to have state Police included in the fight against insecurity in the country. We have reduced the rate of banditry to about 60 to 70 per cent. What we are witnessing now is the crazy approach by the bandits going to hard-to-reach villages close to forests, burning houses and killing people.

“We have developed strategies to fight it.” he said.

Radda further explained that most of the developing countries have state Police that secure lives and properties.

He urged governments at all levels to prioritise education for the development of the sector in Nigeria.

Radda said, ”This will give opportunity to the less privileged, to access quality education at all levels.” (NAN)

