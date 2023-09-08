We’re tackling electricity distribution challenges – NDPHC boss

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, has outlined measures being taken by the company towards easing the…

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, has outlined measures being taken by the company towards easing the bottlenecks that have plagued electricity distribution to consumers in the country.

He spoke to State House reporters in Abuja after he led the management of the company to the inaugural meeting of the Governing Board of the NDPHC at the Presidential Villa, under Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who is Board Chairman.

Highlighting the major handicap, Ugbo said the whole power grid is challenged by offtake evacuations from transmission and offtake by distribution, and that if distribution is not able to take what the distribution can carry, transmission will not be able to take what is generated.

To solve the problem, he explained that NDPHC is “Working assiduously to ensure end-to-end, from generation to end users. We are working with distribution companies now; so we are working with transmission companies to clear the bottlenecks, we also work with distribution companies to clear the bottlenecks to ensure that we reach the end users.”

On the need to resolve an outstanding debt of about N180bn owed the company by the government, the managing director said it’s a systemic problem that will also be resolved.

