We’re in Nigeria to contribute to economic growth — Zeberced group

The Managing Director of Zeberced Group, a leading conglomerate in Nigeria, Adil Aydin Kurt, said the company is in Nigeria to contribute to the country’s economic growth through industrialisation.

He stated this Sunday during a media tour of the company’s facilities and ongoing industrial park.

He said the choice of Nigeria was strategic, due to the potential of Nigeria, as it became imperative to add value which started in 2010,

Speaking on the industrial park, he said “250 hectares of land was acquired around Idu. So, we prepared all the designs. Now, we have finished many factories. When we complete this project, there will be 40,000 direct employees.

“Everybody is now focusing on residential development. Yes, of course, we need residential areas, but first, people need to be able to feed themselves. We have to create jobs for them. This industrial park in Abuja is going to be a sample project, and we plan to have it in all 36 states. It’s the first organised industrial park project of its kind, and it will also attract foreign investors to come to Nigeria because we know there is manpower and market demand here.”

Also speaking, the Emir of Jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa noted that Zeberced group have contributed to the growth and development of the community, but called on them to do more in terms of job creation for youths of the community.

