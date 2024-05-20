✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

We’re committed to corruption fight — FG

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs Esuabana Nko Asanye, has said the federal government is committed to fighting corruption…

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mrs Esuabana Nko Asanye, has said the federal government is committed to fighting corruption through full implementation of anti-corruption measures in the public service.

Esuabana, who was represented by the Director, Human Resources of the ministry, Mr Hassan Baba Ibrahim, disclosed this at the Annual Staff Sensitization Workshop on Anti-Corruption and maiden staff award ceremony in Abuja at the weekend.

“Our ultimate end should be to ensure strong will in implementing anti-corruption measures in the public sector, and with our collective efforts in the fight against corruption, corruption will definitely be reduced to the barest minimum within the public sector,” Esuabana said.

The permanent secretary said the war against corruption in the workplace would indeed be a war that all and sundry needed to fight so that the cankerworm would not destroy the socio-economic well-being of our country.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, who was represented by Dr  Adeshina Anike, said the agency was continually sensitising staff in various public and private institutions on corruption and engaging in in-house programmes and activities in managing corruption in the workplace.

Earlier, the Director, Special Duties, Mr Bisong Simon Agbor, who was represented by the Chairman, Anti-Corruption Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the ministry, Mrs Stella Igwilo, said the award was in line with the ACTU Revised Standing Order.

