Wema Bank appoints new board chairman

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new chairman. This follows the retirement of the current…

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc. has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new chairman.

This follows the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola joined the bank as a Non-Executive Director in 2022 and until her new appointment, was the Chairman, of the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

Prior to her joining the bank, Dr. (Mrs) Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for fifteen (15) years with experience spanning across supply chain, business re-engineering and process management.

She has over ten (10) years of boardroom experience and business management.

She possesses a B.Sc. degree in Education & Economics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Liverpool, UK, and a doctorate degree in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...