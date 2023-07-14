We’ll work with Tinubu to ensure stability in region – Diaspora APC chairmen

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen under the leadership of Honorable Tunde Doherty has pledged to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure peace and…

The Committee of Diaspora Chairmen under the leadership of Honorable Tunde Doherty has pledged to work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure peace and stability of the West African region.

A statement on Thursday signed by the committee’s executives and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen in Gambia, France, Cameroon, South Africa, Switzerland, Dubai, Ireland, Australia and many other countries said Tinubu’s appointment as Chairman of ECOWAS would add value to the region in no small measure.

The statement reads in part, “This prestigious position is a testament to his remarkable leadership, unwavering commitment, and invaluable contributions to regional cooperation and development.

“As the Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, we pledge our unwavering support and commitment to work collaboratively with him and ECOWAS in achieving the shared objectives of regional integration, socioeconomic development, and fostering a peaceful and prosperous West Africa.

“His ascension to the position of ECOWAS chairman marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, and we are certain that he will excel in this new role.

“Under his leadership, we anticipate that ECOWAS will witness renewed vigor in advancing regional integration, fostering economic growth, and strengthening political stability among member states.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...