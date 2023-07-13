Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in the country. Dele Alake, Presidential spokesman, made this known on Thursday while…

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

Dele Alake, Presidential spokesman, made this known on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents.

The President directed that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council (NSC)

The directive was said to be in line with the Tinubu-led administration position on ensuring that the most vulnerable are supported.

Alake said the President is not unmindful of the rising cost of food and its effect on the pocket of citizens.

The President also directed the immediate release of fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.

“There must be an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all-year round.”

“We shall create and support a National Commodity Board that will review and continuously assess food prices as well as maintain a strategic food reserve that will be used as a price stabilisation mechanism for critical grains and other food items. Through this board, government will moderate spikes and dips in food prices,” the President said.

