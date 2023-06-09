We’ll use NEDC masterplan to turn around North East – MD

The Acting Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Umar Abubakar Hashidu, has promised to use the commission’s masterplan to stabilise, develop and…

The Acting Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Umar Abubakar Hashidu, has promised to use the commission’s masterplan to stabilise, develop and turn around the North East geo-political zone.

The master plan contains over 500 programmes and schemes that would promote and facilitate the physical and socio-economic development of the zone to be implemented in 10 years.

The MD, who disclosed this during the inspection of four ongoing projects in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, said a 30-year master plan had laid out developmental programmes to achieve a prosperous and developed North East.

He noted that the humanitarian crisis bedevilling the region is gradually subsiding.

The MD, alongside the chairman of the commission, inspected the construction of the Aloa Dam in Konduga LGA, Labour room and IVF Centre at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Faculty of Engineering at Borno State University and remodeling of state office of the NEDC.

