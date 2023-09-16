We’ll revive library hours in schools – National Library

The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, has said that efforts are being made to…

The National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, has said that efforts are being made to resuscitate the implementation of library hours in schools.

Anunobi, who spoke in Abuja Friday during the scorecard of her stewardship in the last two years in office, said doing so would enhance reading culture among Nigerians.

According to her, a memo had been sent to the Federal Ministry of Education to consider the implementation of reading culture as a policy.

“It is saddening to note that library hours are no longer implemented in many schools. To this end, efforts are being made to resuscitate the implementation of library hours in schools,” she said.

Speaking further, she also said that to strengthen the state-of-the-art national repository, digital equipment has been deployed to protect vulnerable resources in its Lagos strong room.

She said over 1,000 records, including monographs, journals, documents and other resources had been digitised.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...