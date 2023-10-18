We’ll resist attempt to rig Imo gov’ship poll — PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would resist any attempt by any political party to rig the November 11 governorship election in Imo…

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would resist any attempt by any political party to rig the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

The PDP disclosed that all electoral indicators showed that it would win the election and dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said Governor Hope Uzodimma and his party, the APC, would not enjoy the support of the citizens of the state.

The PDP said, “The APC knows that it does not have the mandate of the people. Governor Uzodimma has no visible organic support base in any part of Imo State. He has never won any election because he is detached from the people, including in his home, Orlu zone.

“The indicators are clear and the November 11, 2023 election will not be different. Governor Uzodimma will not win in any polling unit in a free, fair and transparent election because Imo people have found a credible, sincere, humane and approachable leader in Senator Anyanwu.”

