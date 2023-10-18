IReV not election result collation system — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its results viewing portal is to enhance election transparency and not a result collation or transmission system. The…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its results viewing portal is to enhance election transparency and not a result collation or transmission system.

The INEC director of ICT, Paul Omokore, gave the clarification in his presentation titled, “The role of BVAS, IReV for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship elections” at a two-day capacity workshop for journalists in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Omokore called on journalists and members of the public not to confuse uploading of polling unit results to INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), with electronic transmission of results.

He said INEC Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is only used to upload pictures of polling unit results on form EC8A to IReV, which does not translate to electronic transmission of results.

He said, “Form EC8A is the result that we collated at the polling units. We use BVAS to snap this form and upload the same thing to the IReV portal for public viewing. This is not a collecting system. It does not tally a system. What it does is to snap the EC8A which is the result at the polling unit and upload the same to the public view. That is all.

“I know that 70 per cent of the populace think that the others have collected the figures. No! All it does is snapping the EC8A that the presiding officers have collected all the scores of the parties, signed and stamped and then sent this same picture to the IReV for public viewing. That is all. So, it is not a collecting system.”

