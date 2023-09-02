We’ll bring you to justice, Kaduna gov tells mosque attackers

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed strong determination that the perpetrators of the attack on worshippers in Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government Area…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed strong determination that the perpetrators of the attack on worshippers in Saya-Saya village, Ikara Local Government Area of the state would be brought to justice.

Speaking st the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 21.7km Anchau-Gadas-Palla Road in Kubau and Ikara Local Government Areas, on Saturday, he pledged that the culprits would be held accountable.

He highlighted that the security of lives and property remains a top priority for his administration.

Governor Sani said he would not tolerate conflict enterpreneurs who move freely within the State.

The governor extended his condolences to the villagers affected by the tragic incident.

The groundbreaking event was part of the activities marking Sani’s 100 days in office, that signifies a significant step in rural development as it will connect 32 villages across the two local government areas.

Addressing the importance of this project, Sani emphasized how the road would address transportation challenges faced by the 32 communities along its path.

He stressed that it would not only facilitate the movement of people but also enhance the transportation of agricultural produce from farms to markets, ultimately boosting rural development and the local economy.

In their separate remarks, the chairmen of Kubau and Ikara LGAs expressed their gratitude to the governor for selecting their local government areas as beneficiaries of the projects planned for the celebration of the first 100 days of his administration.

They acknowledged the positive impact of the road’s construction on their communities, expecting it to foster economic growth and improve the overall well-being of their residents.

