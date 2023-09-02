Deadline Day: Alex Iwobi moves to Fulham from Everton

Alex Iwobi will be reunited with Marco Silva at Craven Cottage after Fulham completed the signing of the Everton midfielder in a deal that could…

Alex Iwobi will be reunited with Marco Silva at Craven Cottage after Fulham completed the signing of the Everton midfielder in a deal that could be worth £22million.

The Nigeria international signed a five-year deal with the Cottagers and said Silva had been instrumental in convincing him to move back to London.

“I’m buzzing, I just can’t wait to get started, I’m excited to start my journey here,” he told Fulham’s official website.

“Marco Silva spoke to me about the ambitions of the Club, and I’m on board. Hopefully, I can bring something to the Club.”

Silva brought Iwobi to Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, but the Portuguese was dismissed three months later with the Toffees 18th on the table.

In four seasons at the club, Iwobi made 123 Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring six times.

He was named Players’ Player of the Season and was one of the Toffees’ best players as Everton narrowly avoided relegation.

The 27-year-old played the whole 90 minutes as Everton lost 1-0 at home to Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

