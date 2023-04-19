Welcome, a new brand of politics

The pattern of politics in Nigeria compared to what is happening is a sign that things are about to change directions for good as Nigerians…

The pattern of politics in Nigeria compared to what is happening is a sign that things are about to change directions for good as Nigerians now know their left from right in terms of voting in their preferred candidates.

In decades, the practice of democracy was nothing to write home about as corrupt practices during elections like vote-buying, rigging of elections, bribery, snatching of ballot boxes among others overshadowed the electoral processes in the country.

But today, politics is beginning to assume its real meaning in Nigeria because I can perceive and point out some little positive changes after so many years of democracy in the country.

Before 2023, we rarely see politicians going round the streets to campaign for himself/herself because they believed in their ways of manipulation and the work of their cabals at the top. But today in Nigeria, we now witness a real sign of politics as everyone focuses on the outcome of elections in making sure their votes count.

It is so surprising that a whole presidential election is being conducted in Nigeria without vote-buying, and still the people of Nigeria turn out en masse to vote for their candidates compared to what we normally faced in recent years during elections.

It has gotten to a stage whereby a sitting governor has to go street by street, door to door, market to market and other public spaces to plead with the masses to vote him in for a second term and I think this is what democracy should be all about; this is a sign that our political practice in Nigeria is maturing gradually.

Giving the people their freedom to elect who they think he or she deserves to represent them is so paramount when it comes to politics and democracy, not by imposing on them what they don’t want. It should be based on what the candidate promises to do, or what he has done to show his worth and how he can ensure peace and harmony in society.

It seems like Nigerian politics is redefining its face. People now hold politicians responsible for their words of pledges during campaigns; they now hold people in power to make sure that they must work to earn their trust and votes and I think this is a welcome development in Nigerian politics.

I am so impressed with this shift and I pray it continues. Our politicians should know that power rests with the masses and they can be taken off the seat if they misbehave with the interest of the people. They should also know that the power of the people is much stronger than the people in power.

Abuh Omale writes from Mass Communication Department, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi