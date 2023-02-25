We won’t work until our allowances are paid, Kano INEC officials protest

Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff members in Kano state have said they will not start accrediting voters until their allowances are paid.…

Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff members in Kano state have said they will not start accrediting voters until their allowances are paid.

The officials at Dorayi Karama polling unit in Gwale Local Government of the state told BBC Hausa that they will not commence work until their training allowances are paid.

According to BBC voters were left stranded.