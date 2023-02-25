✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

We won’t work until our allowances are paid, Kano INEC officials protest

Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff members in Kano state have said they will not start accrediting voters until their allowances are paid.…

Some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff members in Kano state have said they will not start accrediting voters until their allowances are paid.

The officials at Dorayi Karama polling unit in Gwale Local Government of the state told BBC Hausa that they will not commence work until their training allowances are paid.

INEC recruits 17,812 adhoc staff, receives 4101 BVAS in Adamawa

NBC to revoke licenses of stations heating up polity

According to BBC voters were left stranded.

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories