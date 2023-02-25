NBC to revoke licenses of stations heating up polity

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcast stations to be wary of the content of their broadcast before, during and after the elections,…

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned broadcast stations to be wary of the content of their broadcast before, during and after the elections, threatening to revoke the license of any station found to be heating up the polity.

The director-general of the commission, Balarabe Ilelah, issued this warning in Kano while speaking at a one-day capacity building workshop for information officers, organised by the Kano State Government in collaboration with the commission.

He said the commission would not hesitate to wield the big stick on any broadcast station found to be pulling the country towards the part of violence with its content, saying such would serve deterrent to others.

He said the stations should accord national interest and patriotism high premium and utmost attention in their broadcast, stressing that it is only during an atmosphere of peace and national unity that all things can function.

“The issue of sanctioning is not limited to fine as the commission is empowered to enforce. So, no broadcasting station should heat up the polity or heighten tension,” he said.

Ilellah also called on journalists, especially but not limited to those that would be on the field, to adhere to ethics guiding the conduct of the profession and to familiarise themselves with all the rules governing the profession, as well as the Electoral Act.

Also speaking, the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, charged media professionals to discharge their duties without taking sides.