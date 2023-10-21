We won’t allow corrupt persons Enjoy Their Loots – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has vowed that the corrupt in the society would be denied the luxury of enjoying their loots. Prof. Bolaji…

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has vowed that the corrupt in the society would be denied the luxury of enjoying their loots.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, the chairman of the commission, stated this at the inauguration of the commission’s prototype state office building in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Owasanoye said the commission’s war against corruption was steadily making progress with the collective commitment of stakeholders in the county.

He also added that the ICPC with the support of credible partners has been working to deal with illicit Financial Flows (IFFS) out of the country.

“So far, our Proceeds of crimes Tracing, Recovery, Management tool has ensured that the corrupt are denied the luxury of enjoying their loots.

“The commission in this regard has in accordance with the recently passed Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 disposed of some of the moveable and immovable proceeds of crime on which it secured final forfeiture,” he said.

According to him, the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all not just of the anti-corruption and other law enforcement agencies.

“In this regard, we fight corruption to an existential threat to the stability of society and the peace and progress of society. There is no middle course or alternative, we either deal with this malady or it will ultimately trigger a social crisis,” he said.

While enjoining the Ondo government to join hands in the fight against corruption, Prof. Owasanoye explained that Ondo was among the states giving home to one of the prototype buildings delivered in the first phase of the commission’s initiative across the country.

He maintained that the two-storey facility has a conference room, staff offices, interview rooms, detention facility, library, and stores among others, saying the edifice will also enhance the productivity of its officers deployed to the state.

Responding, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the state would continue to join hands in the fight against corruption.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, assured the government would also partner in sanitising the system of corrupt people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...