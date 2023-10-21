Container falls, crushes woman to death in Anambra

An unidentified woman has been crushed to death by a 40 feet container, which fell from a rolling trailer in Onitsha, Anambra State. The…

An unidentified woman has been crushed to death by a 40 feet container, which fell from a rolling trailer in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The incident occurred on Thursday at the ever-busy Eze-Iweka area near Upper Iweka Bus Stop, along the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Onitsha.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the truck, which was parked by the roadside with goods being offloaded, suddenly rolled off without a driver inside.

It was gathered that while the truck was rolling, the 40ft container it was carrying fell and crushed the woman standing by the roadside and trapped her to the ground.

A source said more casualties were averted as some traders who saw the truck rolling quickly fled the scene, but the victim was not lucky.

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the incident, said it happened at about 3pm.

Onabe attributed the cause of the crash to brake failure, adding that the police team made efforts and got a crane to lift the 40 feet container.

“The FRSC rescue team, from RS5.3A1 Upper-Iweka Outpost, rushed to the accident scene alongside the Awada police team making efforts to get a crane to lift the 40 feet container from where the victim was trapped,” she said.

She added that the Sector Commander in the state, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the family of the deceased while warning motorists against disobeying traffic rules and regulations

