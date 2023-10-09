‘We Stand With Palestine’, Shiites stage solidarity walk in Abuja

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has declared support for Palestinians following the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine. The crisis, which had been linked…

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has declared support for Palestinians following the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The crisis, which had been linked to the attacks by the former on al-Aqsa mosque and Gaza refugee camp in the past years, has since Saturday recorded more than 1,000 casualties on both sides.

Palestine was said to have had 421 deaths; and Israel, over 700. The numbers of those injured were put at 2, 220 and 2, 156 respectively.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, the Palestinian group that governs the Gaza strip, had explained that it launched its large-scale operation on Saturday in response to the “continued brutality” by Israel and its occupation administration against Palestinians.

This includes standing by as Israeli settlers launched attacks on Palestinian villages and neighbourhoods; attacking worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and killing an alarming number of Palestinians this year.

The ISM solidaritry walk, which kicked off around 4pm on Monday from Banex Plaza Abuja, ended at the traffic light at Ahmadu Bello way.

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, a member of the movement, said: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H).

“For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“While rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians, we wish to urge people to pray for and support the Palestine resistance movement. The Palestinian struggle is a struggle against global injustice and for the oppressed people of the World.”

