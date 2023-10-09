‘Boundaries Of Humanity Have Been Crossed’, PFN speaks On Palestine-Israeli War

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel, describing it as a cross on the boundaries of humanity. The attack, which…

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned Hamas’ attack on Israel, describing it as a cross on the boundaries of humanity.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, was carried out by Hamas militants who have witnessed the deadliest record of assaults on Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, this year.

However, in a counter offensive, Isreali air attack and shelling has seen to the death of hundreds of Palestinians and the displacement of many families despite global calls for peace.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, PFN President, expressed shock over the incident, which he described as a terrorist attack against unarmed and defenceless civilians.

He said, “Our hearts are gripped by a profound sense of sorrow and outrage as the PFN strongly condemn the horrific and brutal killings that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning in Israel”.

“We condemn this act of unprecedented evil against humanity. Innocent civilians, Israeli citizens and other citizens of the world , found themselves under siege in their homes, offices, cars, and places of business, and celebrations. This is unspeakable terror ; the boundaries of humanity have been crossed.

“The PFN stands in solidarity with the people of Israel , against whom this horrific terror has been unleashed. We commiserate with you. Our prayers are with you in this hour of darkness.

“The PFN calls upon all people of goodwill everywhere, to unequivocally condemn this atrocious act by Hamas because it is an affront on the principles of peace, love, respect for human dignity and peaceful coexistence that are the very essence of our shared humanity.

“We stand with the people of Israel in this difficult time. We stand for justice, and we stand against the forces of darkness that seek to destroy the fabric of our human family.

“We pray that the Almighty God will grant succor to those who are grieving and wisdom to the leaders in this time of unprecedented terror. May peace reign in Israel and all over the world,” he said.

