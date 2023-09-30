We receive over 2m complaints, petitions annually – NHRC boss

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, yesterday said the commission receives over two million complaints and petitions from Nigerians…

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, yesterday said the commission receives over two million complaints and petitions from Nigerians annually.

Ojukwu, who disclosed this during a media parley in Abuja, said the commission would require over N10 million to investigate all those complaints hence it was difficult for the commission to afford it.

According to him, the commission receives N4.5bn as its budget annually and is expected to carry out all its activities such as rent payment for its states offices, salaries, and investigations of complaints amongst other responsibilities from the budget allocation.

He said the commission was on its way to opening 10 more offices in some states across the country; hence the office in Lagos State only cost N5m.

Ojukwu said it was important for the commission to have its independent offices across the country to avoid issues of landlords while explaining that any landlord could evict them if they criticise anyone he or she knows.

He commended the media for using their platforms to amplify human rights issues and giving voice to those who often go unheard.

