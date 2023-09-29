Japa: Navy arrests stowaways hiding inside foreign ship in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team has arrested eight suspected stowaways onboard CHARMINAR PANAMA during a routine patrol of the maritime environment. The suspects…

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT patrol team has arrested eight suspected stowaways onboard CHARMINAR PANAMA during a routine patrol of the maritime environment.

The suspects were allegedly fished out from the hiding on-board the foreign ship on around 2am on Thursday.

The Base Information officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Sub Lieutenant H.A Collins, confirmed the arrest.

She said the eight stowaways attempted to exit the country through the vessel within Lagos anchorage.

The stowaways were identified as John Festus, 30; Kingsley James, 34; Egborjede Christopher, 43; Lucky Iweru, 46; Frank Uche, 33; Omosheri Wilson, 33; Lisa Segun, 37 and Abu Majid, 25.

“These stowaways were apprehended inside the vessel’s rudder compartment by the proactive NNS BEECROFT patrol team. In the course of this operation, various items were seized, including mobile phones, provisions, and miscellaneous items.

“NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff , Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders.

“Currently, the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the appropriate authorities, where they await further necessary actions,” she said.

