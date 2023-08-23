Umahi: FG to construct flyover on Abuja-Lokoja road to curb flooding

Minister of Works, David Umahi, says the ministry under his watch will construct a flyover as a permanent solution to end the perennial flooding on…

Minister of Works, David Umahi, says the ministry under his watch will construct a flyover as a permanent solution to end the perennial flooding on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The minister stated this on Tuesday during his tour to inspect ongoing construction works on the Abuja-Lokoja road a day after his inauguration into office.

The minister alongside the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and some directors in the ministry visited some work sites on the road.

According to the minister, the Abuja-Lokoja road is a major gateway that links the southwest, south-south and southeast regions to the Federal Capital Territory and the northern parts of the country.

He said priority should, therefore, be given to it because of its critical role to the socio-economic life of the country.

“We have seen the area that always gets flooded at Koton Karfe section and the only solution to it is to do a flyover on it to fly above the flood level.

“That will really work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiply by two.

“So we are going to be making a proposal and submit it to Mr. President to give us his nod because we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems,” he said.

The minister, however, urged the contractors handling the road project to use concrete, adding that there would be a review and redesign of the road contracts.

He promised to deliver concrete roads across the country, saying they were more durable and could last up to 50 years and were also maintenance-free.

In his remarks, the Kogi governor commended the minister for choosing to visit the state as his first field assignment and pledged to give all necessary support to the minister and the contractors handling the road.

Bello noted that the construction of roads and provision of other critical infrastructure by President Bola Tinubu’s administration will serve the people better than palliatives. (NAN)

