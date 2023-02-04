✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
We ‘ll ensure women vote, voted for -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Friday said it will ensure women vote and are voted for in this year’s general elections. INEC’s chairman, Prof.…

INEC chairman, Prof Mohmood Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Friday said it will ensure women vote and are voted for in this year’s general elections.

INEC’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja at the launch of the ‘Roadmap to Advance Gender Equality in Political Leadership in Nigeria’, organized by International Republican Institute (IRI), Women’s Democracy Network and ElectHer.

According to him, INEC takes gender issues seriously and that it has been working hard to ensure that no gender is suppressed when it comes to voting and aspiring to be voted for.

Yakubu, who was represented by Mrs Ndidi Okafor, Head of Voter Education, FCT INEC, said, “We are committed to mainstreaming gender issues in elections. We are committed to ensuring that women vote and are voted for. Women are intellectually healthy.”

The Resident Programme Director, IRI Nigeria, Santiago Stocker, said they have been working to empower women to participate in politics adding that they will ensure structural change.

