We have regressed as a nation under Buhari – Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has lamented how the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has wasted the lives of Nigerians.

The songwriter in a tweet on Thursday tweeted that for eight years, Nigeria has “regressed” as a nation.

His tweets read. “This current administration wasted 8 years of our lives. 8 years, we regressed as a nation.”

Buhari’s eight-year term has reached its dusk, with the 2023 presidential election set to occur on February 25.

Throughout his eight-year rule, there has been a lot of tragedy reported in the nation, from insecurity, economic deterioration, lack of productivity, corruption, fuel scarcity, and several others.

The president has also received several forms of backlash over the state of the nation.

For instance, as the 2023 presidential election approaches, several citizens have expressed their frustration over the fuel scarcity in the nation and the newly introduced naira notes which are hardly in circulation.

Amidst the problem, Buhari has made statements on how he had tried his best for the nation.