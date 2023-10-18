‘We don’t accept bastards’, MohBad’s father insists on DNA

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, says a paternity test is a non-negotiable requirement to determine his…

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, says a paternity test is a non-negotiable requirement to determine his grandson’s true lineage.

Aloba spoke against the backdrop of ongoing debate on whether or not a DNA test was needed in the investigation into Mohbad’s death.

The late singer’s father said this in a fresh video making the rounds on social media.

Aloba stated that he was willing to provide consent for the DNA test and is open to designating a representative if he cannot be present during the procedure.

Police give full account of how Mohbad died

Quack nurse who administered injections on Mohbad caused his death – Police

He insisted that the test should be conducted at two distinct locations to eliminate any doubt regarding the result.

He said: ‘’It is a must they do it. Nigerians have been demanding that they do it and so it is a must that it is done. We are even hearing that it has been done but there is no way that such will be done without informing me who is the father of the deceased or for me to send someone to represent me while the test is being done.

“Even if they do it, it must be done in two or three places so we can know the truth. Where I am from in Ikere Ekiti, even the Olu of Ikere just left here after paying me a visit. We don’t accept bastards.

“It will be a thing of joy if the child is Mohbad’s own because that is the only child Mohbad left behind for me. Three days before his death, I was with him. He served me food, and put Liam on my hand while he was taking pictures.

“It will be a thing of joy for that child to be mine because I love that child but if it turns out Liam is not his son, it will not be good if we do not find out the truth now because of the future. Even so that Mohbad will not also blame me for accepting something like that. So it is necessary for the DNA to be done.”

On the autopsy being awaited, Mr Aloba said: ‘’The autopsy is taking time. I did not know it would take this long because the corpse of that child, Mohbad, is suffering where it is. But we are not more powerful than the government.

“Many Nigerians demanded for the autopsy and they are doing it now. I will call one of the Senior Police officers after the interview and ask if they have finished taking all they need from his body so that he can be buried.”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, and was buried in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, the next day. However, his corpse was exhumed for autopsy after Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a probe.

Addressing reporters two weeks ago, the police said treatment administered by a quack nurse triggered the singer’s death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...