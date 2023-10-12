‘We await IGP’s directive on female suspects arrested for murder of hotelier – Kwara police

The Kwara State Police Command on Thursday said it awaits the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the prosecution of the…

The Kwara State Police Command on Thursday said it awaits the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on the prosecution of the female suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a popular hotelier and socialite, Adeniyi Ọjọ, owner of Water View Guest House in Kwara State.

The suspects, Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa Favour were arrested and paraded at the Police Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday.

Speaking on the issue, spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi told Daily Trust on Thursday ‘We await the directive of the IGP regarding where they are going to be prosecuted.

“The crime was committed in Kwara and they were arrested in Ogun State before their parade in Abuja. They have confessed to the crime and we have all the necessary information to commence their prosecution.

“But we await the directive of the IGP on the issue. The police headquarters is the head of all other formations in the country,” Okasanmi, a police superintendent said.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Force Intelligence Tactical Team and of the Intelligence Special Tactical Squad in a joint operation.

He said the two female students of a polytechnic in the state, were tracked and apprehended in Mowe, Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him.

“But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise. They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly,” the Force PRO stated.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Adama Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

She however expressed regret for their actions.

According to her, “He called me that he wanted to see me and I involved my friend. The initial idea was to lure him to have a sex romp with us in his car, on the belief that we would find some money. But we eventually ended up in a room because of the rain.

“While we were inside the room, I and my friend excused ourselves to use the toilet and discussed further how to go about it.

“So, when we came out, he was fondling my friend and carried her on the table. He then undressed and was naked lying on the bed while I was caressing him.

The suspect continued, “My friend then tied his legs and hand with a rope to the bed and then went to get Refnol from her bag and attempted to put it in his mouth to make him sleep.

“But he rejected it. We then tried to cover his mouth with a cloth and told him it was to reduce his moaning. Somehow, he managed to get one of his hands untied and was hitting my friend.

“At a point when he attempted to shout, we covered his mouth with a pillow and he suddenly went cold.

She added, “We thought he was pretending. But we later took his phone with the hope that we might get money from his account because he did not have any cash on him and left.

“We never knew he was dead, we thought our arrest was because of the phone we took,” she stated.

