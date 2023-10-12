Israeli military aggression against Palestinians a war crime — OIC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has in strong terms condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for…

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has in strong terms condemned the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 martyrs.

The OIC says Israel’s brutal actions on civilian populations have been inflicting injuries to thousands of unsuspecting Palestinians, including women and children, and destroying residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities.

In a statement seen by Daily Trust, Thursday morning, the organization labeled Israel attacks as inhumane.

“Add to this the inhumane water and power outages and continued daily deliberate killings in West Bank cities in conjunction with the repeated attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The OIC considers this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.

“The OIC holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this sinful aggression,” the statement added.

It also called on the international community to intervene urgently to force Israel, to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.

