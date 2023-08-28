We are suffering, Abuja workers tell FG

Some civil servants working in Abuja have appealed to the Federal Government to take immediate actions to ameliorate their sufferings, saying that life has not…

Some civil servants working in Abuja have appealed to the Federal Government to take immediate actions to ameliorate their sufferings, saying that life has not been easy since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said costs of living has become unbearable for those who are living in the city in particular, hence the need for government’s intervention to cushion the effects of the present conditions.

Mrs Felicia Anthony, who explained her ordeal, said she was finding it so difficult to cope with lot of challenges ranging from children’s school fees, her house rent and most importantly transportation to work with the present salary she was earning.

“It has not been easy since the removal of fuel subsidy, before now when you have N400, you can go as far as from New Nyanya to town and return back but now even N1000 is not enough.’’

She also called on the government to look into ways to check price control of goods and services as a good number of people were now selling as they wished in the name of fuel subsidy removal.

Also, Mr Ukwa Denis, another civil servants said the current economic situations were unbearable not only to the civil servants but to all Nigerians, adding that everyone is buying from the same market, pursuing the same goals of good living.

“The situation has been so hectic in a sense that much consideration was not put in place before the decision of subsidy removal. “

Mr Muhammed Idris, another respondent decried the situation as uncalled for, considering the blessings God had bestowed on the nation.

According to him, he sees no reason why Nigerians should suffer in the midst of abundance including the gift of oil as part of God’s given wealth.

“It is so disappointing for us as a nation to see what we are passing through today, those who rule the pass when our refineries were functions, were they not leaders; why can’t we fix our refineries.

Idris appealed to President Bola Tinubu to make provision to salvage the situation, while the repairs of refineries should also be considered as top priority in his administration. (NAN)

