Job racketeering: Reps threaten to halt waivers to MDAs

The House of Representatives yesterday said it would halt recruitment waivers being granted to government ministries, departments and agencies.

The House ad-hoc committee investigating alleged job racketeering in MDAs and mismanagement of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, said this at its resumed hearing.

Speaking after the submission by the registrar of the National Post Graduate Medical College, Fatiu Arogundade, the chairman of the committee, Yusuf Gagdi, said granting waiver in recruitment exercises was not good for the country.

He said the waiver had been severely abused by MDAs.

He said any recruitment that did not follow due process and was advertised on the pages of national dailies would no longer be tolerated.

A member of the committee, Ahmed Jaha Babawo, told the registrar that “One of the reasons people join Boko Haram is what you’re doing by excluding Borno and other North East (states) from the recruitment carried out.

“I speak to express the disappointment of my zone and we’ll be citing your agency as the cause of Boko Haram”.

Responding, the registrar said all anomalies observed by the lawmakers in the previous recruitments would be corrected.

