Sheikh Argungu was a symbol of inspiration to many – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has described the late Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Abdullahi Giro Argungu, as a symbol of strength, wisdom and a source of inspiration to many.

It expressed condolences to the Kebbi State government, Argungu Emirate, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa ‘ikamatis-Sunnah (JIBWIS) and the entire Muslim Ummah over the death of the revered Islamic cleric.

The JNI in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna by its secretary general, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said the late Sheikh “Remained selfless, humble and very committed to what he believes. He was a symbol of strength and wisdom, above all, a source of inspiration to many.”

“Sheikh Giro (as he was fondly called) was not merely a cleric, but a true luminary of our faith, whose tireless efforts in Da’awah (calling to the part of Allah) resonated not only in Nigeria but across neighbouring countries like Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Ghana, Togo and beyond.

“His journey in the path of Islam, from his youthful years to his old age, stands as a testament to his unshakable commitment to spreading the message of Islam.

“Through his mentoring of countless young scholars cum preachers, his biological child (Hussaini) inclusive has nurtured next generation of Islamic leaders, ensuring the continuity of his noble mission.

“His legacy of organising da’awah and humanitarian programmes are indeed enviable, as it touches the lives of the downtrodden and reflects the core values of Islam and serves as a model,” the statement said.

