Water scarcity hits Ilorin Jumaat Mosque

The Ilọrin Central Jumaat Mosque, in Kwara State, is currently battling water scarcity. Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the situation is worse during…

The Ilọrin Central Jumaat Mosque, in Kwara State, is currently battling water scarcity.

Daily Trust on Sunday gathered that the situation is worse during the weekly Friday Jummah Mosque when worshipers require a lot of water for ablution and other purposes.

Speaking on the water situation during a chat with reporters, the Secretary of the Mosque Management Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Bayero, said the mosque could no longer provide enough water for the use of the congregants.

“You know the importance of water to the Muslims in a mosque, especially during the Jumaat service. We made adequate provisions for water supply to the mosque by requesting a dedicated water pipe which was granted by the state water corporation and it was working perfectly until about two years ago when people around the vicinity started to tap the dedicated pipe,” he said.

“The water corporation also reduced the number of days of water supply to the mosque from three to one day.

“Though we also dug a 280-meter borehole to complement the supply of water to the mosque, irregular supply of electricity to pump the water to the four tanks of 40,000liters capacity tanks could not satisfy the water needs of the congregation.

“We need water to flow in the mosque 24 hours because visitors from far and near including foreigners come to visit the mosque every day.”

Bayero called on the state government to come to the aid of the mosque, adding that water experts have been invited to assess the situation but there is currently no solution in sight.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...