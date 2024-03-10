✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after win

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager less than an hour after guiding the club to the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Chairman Dave Cormack says…

Neil Warnock has stepped down as Aberdeen manager less than an hour after guiding the club to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Chairman Dave Cormack says the club are at “an advanced stage” in their search to replace him.

The 75-year-old was appointed just last month after the sacking of Barry Robson and has gone on to win two of his eight games – both of which came in the cup.

Warnock is the fifth boss to depart Pittodrie in the last three years.

The former Sheffield United manager, who exits with assistant Ronnie Jepson, failed to win any of his six league games, meaning he leaves Aberdeen 10th in the Scottish Premiership table.

 

