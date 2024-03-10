✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Verstappen backs Marko amid possible suspension

Max Verstappen has backed Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerged the Austrian could be suspended by Red Bull. Marko, an 80-year-old ex-Formula…

Max Verstappen has backed Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerged the Austrian could be suspended by Red Bull.

Marko, an 80-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver, faces disciplinary action as the result of an internal investigation amid the controversy around team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen said: “It’s very important that he stays within the team. If such an important pillar falls away, that’s not good for my situation as well. So, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure.”

Marko said that there was a possibility he might not be at the next race in Australia on 22-24 March, 2024.

 

