War on Gaza: 9,000 women killed so far – UN Women

The UN agency championing gender equality, UN Women, has said the Gaza conflict “is also a war on women”, who continue to suffer its devastating impacts.

UN Women estimated that Israeli forces have reportedly killed 9,000 women since the war erupted nearly five months ago.

However, the figure is likely to be higher as many more are reported dead under the rubble.

The UN agency, in a statement ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, stated that the data showed that while the war spared no one, it killed and injured women in unprecedented ways.

Roughly 37 mothers are killed every day, leaving their families devastated and their children with diminished protection, according to the statement.

A UN Women rapid assessment of 120 women, conducted in February 2023, revealed that the majority, 84 per cent, said their family eats half or less than what they did before the war began.

Although mothers and adult women are tasked with sourcing food, they are the ones who eat last, less, and the least, it said.

Most women indicated that at least one person in their family had to skip meals during the previous week.

“In 95 per cent of those cases, mothers are the ones going without food, skipping at least one meal to feed their children,” UN Women said.

Nearly nine in 10 women also reported that it is harder to access food than men. Some are now resorting to scavenging for food under rubble or in dumpsters, or other measures.

Meanwhile, 10 out of 12 women’s organizations in Gaza reported being partly operational, according to a UN Women report on the gender aspects of the conflict, issued in January.

“Unless there is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, many more will die in the coming days and weeks,” the agency said.

“The killing, bombing, and destruction of essential infrastructure in Gaza must stop. Humanitarian aid must get into and across Gaza immediately.” (NAN)