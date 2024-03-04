✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
African Games: 358 athletes to represent Nigeria – NOC

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), said that Nigeria would be represented by 358 athletes in 25 sports at the 13th African Games.

Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, stated this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the Games would be held from March 8 to 23 in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

“Nigeria is competing in 25 sports at the event. Nigerian athletes were accredited at the Delegation Registration Meeting conducted on March 4,” he said.

According to the breakdown, Team Taekwondo, Wrestling and Karate have 14 each, while Arm Wrestling has 15 athletes.

Weightlifting and Badminton both have 12-member teams while Boxing has 11 pugilists, judo 10, while Scrabble has eight members.

They are as follows:

Arm Wrestling – 15 athletes
Athletics – 50
Badminton – 12
Basketball 3 x 3 – 4 female
Beach Volleyball – 4
Boxing – 11
Chess – 4
Cricket – 15
Cycling – 12
Hockey – 32
Football – 40
Handball – 14
Judo – 10
Karate – 14
Mixed Marrial Arts – 4
Rugby – 16
Scrabble – 8
Swimming – 4
Table Tennis – 10
Taekwondo – 14
Tennis – 8
Triathlon – 4
Volleyball – 24
Weightlifting – 12
Wrestling – 14

(NAN)

