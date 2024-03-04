African Games: 358 athletes to represent Nigeria – NOC

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), said that Nigeria would be represented by 358 athletes in 25 sports at the 13th African Games. Tony Nezianya, the…

The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), said that Nigeria would be represented by 358 athletes in 25 sports at the 13th African Games.

Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, stated this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said that the Games would be held from March 8 to 23 in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

“Nigeria is competing in 25 sports at the event. Nigerian athletes were accredited at the Delegation Registration Meeting conducted on March 4,” he said.

They are as follows:

Arm Wrestling – 15 athletes

Athletics – 50

Badminton – 12

Basketball 3 x 3 – 4 female

Beach Volleyball – 4

Boxing – 11

Chess – 4

Cricket – 15

Cycling – 12

Hockey – 32

Football – 40

Handball – 14

Judo – 10

Karate – 14

Mixed Marrial Arts – 4

Rugby – 16

Scrabble – 8

Swimming – 4

Table Tennis – 10

Taekwondo – 14

Tennis – 8

Triathlon – 4

Volleyball – 24

Weightlifting – 12

Wrestling – 14

(NAN)