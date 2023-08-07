Wanted Kano criminal, Chile Maidoki, surrenders to police

Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki, who is among three notorious criminals on the wanted list of the Kano State Police Command with…

Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki, who is among three notorious criminals on the wanted list of the Kano State Police Command with a bounty of N100,000 each on their heads, on Saturday, surrendered to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

The command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that Chile Maidoki’s surrender brought to 100 the number of repentant criminals received by the CP.

He said, “Chile Maidoki told the police that he used to sleep in burial grounds in Kano City to evade detection by security personnel.

“He is now appealing to the police and the good people of the state to forgive him; that he has repented and is now ready to work with the police to promote sustainable peace and development in the state.

“However, the remaining two, Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu are still wanted.

“Prospective beneficiaries of these bounties with credible information on their whereabouts are required to contact the nearest police station.”

