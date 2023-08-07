Invest in education to save future of Kano, emir tells individuals

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has called on wealthy individuals and business entities to invest in education in order to save the…

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has called on wealthy individuals and business entities to invest in education in order to save the future of children and the state for a better tomorrow.

The emir disclosed this at a Qur’anic and school graduation ceremony of Andal Science Academy during the weekend in Kano.

Bayero said education is the backbone of development in every society and that only with investment of the individuals the sector will progress considering the population of the state.

According to the emir, through establishing educational institutions at secondary level, the state will get rid of unemployment, create jobs and contribute to socio-economic development of the state.

Earlier, the proprietor of the school, Dr. Jibrila Muhammad said the school was established in 2014 with 28 students and eight teaching staff only, but so far, it has graduated students who are performing excellently in Nigeria and abroad.

