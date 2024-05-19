✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

WAFU B U17 Championship: 10-man Eaglets pip Niger Republic

Nigeria joined Burkina Faso at the top of group B of the WAFU B U17 Championship after a lone-goal defeat of Niger Republic at the…

Nigeria captain Simon Cletus wins the Player of the Match award, just as he did in the match against Burkina Faso on Day 1

Nigeria joined Burkina Faso at the top of group B of the WAFU B U17 Championship after a lone-goal defeat of Niger Republic at the University of Accra Stadium on Sunday.

Rapha Adams’ powerful header in the 31st minute was the difference between the two West African neighbours in a match which Nigeria played the final 27 minutes with 10 men after Chibuike Okorie was shown the red card.

Victory means the five-time world champions climbed to four points, same as Burkina Faso, ahead of the closing day of group B attrition on Wednesday when the Eaglets confront group whipping boys Togo at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Burkina Faso square up to three-pointer Niger Republic at the University of Accra Stadium.

A draw against the Togolese team on Wednesday will guarantee the Eaglets a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

Nigeria captain Simon Cletus wins the Player of the Match award, just as he did in the match against Burkina Faso on Day 1.

GROUP B RESULTS

Burkina Faso 0 Nigeria 0

Niger Rep 3 Togo 2

Togo 0 Burkina Faso 2

Nigeria 1 Niger Republic 0

