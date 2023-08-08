NMA demands probe of Lagos doctor’s death

The Nigerian Medical Association has called on the Lagos State Government to thoroughly investigate the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere, and enforce sanctions as…

The Nigerian Medical Association has called on the Lagos State Government to thoroughly investigate the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere, and enforce sanctions as appropriate.

A faulty elevator at the staff quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, had claimed the life of Diaso who was working at the facility.

NMA President, Dr Uche R. Ojinmah, in a statement yesterday, described the incident as an act of negligence.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased doctor.

He urged the state government to provide psychological support for the family and all the doctors residing and working in the General Hospital, Odan.

“The Lagos State Government should quickly initiate measure to assuage the pains and loss being felt by the family of Dr. Vwaere,” he said.

He also called on the government to initiate inspection of all public elevators in Lagos State and commence routine maintenance.

He said: “NMA wants justice to be seen to be done and shall resist any attempt to subvert or mitigate it.”

He enjoined all tiers of government in Nigeria to learn a lesson from the loss of the young doctor and ensure that such avoidable deaths are prevented.

“Let her death not go in vain but become a trigger for us all to imbibe routine maintenance culture. May we never spill another innocent blood as a nation,” Ojinmah prayed.

