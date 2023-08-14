Vigilantes arrest 2 drug dealers in Kano Motor Park

Members of the vigilante command in Unguwa Uku area in Tarauni LGA of Kano State have arrested two men, Shamsu Ahmad (30) and Ismail…

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman of command, Ahmad Usman, said, “We have succeeded in arresting these people while they were selling drugs at the park. We are all aware that a motor park is a place where people are travelling to various places, but these people are trading illicit drugs which we don’t even know where they are taking them to.

“The second suspect, Ibrahim, is the major dealer and he is selling to the rest of them, while they go round the motor park selling to people.”

Confessing to the crime, one of the suspects said, “I was arrested in the motor park with 116 Exol and 18 Diaza. While the other one was arrested with Exol and Diaza.

“I regret this and I will never repeat. I am praying and calling on anyone doing this to stop it because it is not a good thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Usman said the suspects had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

