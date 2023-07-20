View into VP Kashim Shettima’s early days in office

The era of political manoeuvring within the intricate landscape of our diverse Nigerian nation has reached its conclusion, as it gave way to the ascendancy…

The era of political manoeuvring within the intricate landscape of our diverse Nigerian nation has reached its conclusion, as it gave way to the ascendancy of two competent and amicable leaders: Tinubu and Kashim, assuming the positions of president and vice president, respectively, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The time has now come for governance, and as anticipated, the reins of leadership are steering in the right direction, aligning with the lofty objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Above all, our competent vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, tirelessly engages in a myriad of endeavours, steadfastly refusing to yield to the whims and caprices of the status quo, all while vigorously spearheading a series of positively driven initiatives tailored towards development.

Kashim’s initial days in office unfolded with his participation alongside Tinubu in the grandiose commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day at the resplendent foyer of the State House. Kashim grasps the profound importance of democracy, and he recognises its pivotal role as the foremost and most resilient instrument that has preserved Nigeria’s unity in the face of formidable challenges.

In swift succession, Kashim swung into action, inaugurating the National Economic Council. Endowed with his prior experience as a banking executive and astute leader, his chairmanship undoubtedly promises to steer Nigeria towards the desired trajectory.

Convened monthly under the vice president’s guidance, this council has been entrusted with the mandate to “advise the president on matters pertaining to the economic affairs of the federation, with particular emphasis on measures necessary for harmonising the economic planning endeavours and programmes of the various tiers of government within the federation.”

The journey did not culminate there, despite these being the nascent days when relatively modest expectations might be presumed of Kashim and his leadership. On behalf of the president, Kashim proceeded to ceremoniously decorate the newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police, as well as the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service. These appointments aim to bolster Nigeria’s security apparatus, forming part of the comprehensive reforms being implemented by the incoming administration to chart a safer path for the nation.

It is also clear that Kashim recognises the value of forging partnerships and fostering cooperation, particularly with nations that possess far-reaching influence and advanced development capabilities, which could offer immense assistance to Nigeria.

He hosted a high-profile delegation from the Republic of Korea, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, the former wealthiest person in the world, now a philanthropist and founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other strategic figures and organisations.

These endeavours clearly underscore Kashim’s determination to bring value to the Tinubu-led administration as vice president, which manifests his commitment to employing his office for the greater good of Nigeria.

As each passing day unveils a host of commendable and constructive efforts, let us continue to fervently pray for nothing short of the very best for this administration. May Nigeria perpetually bask in the brilliance of progress and prosperity!

Dr Kabiru Usman Hassan wrote from Gombe

