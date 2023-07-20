GAIN, Kebbi millers collaborate on rice fortification

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) said it’s already in talks with some selected Kebbi State rice millers to ensure the state’s rice is…

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) said it’s already in talks with some selected Kebbi State rice millers to ensure the state’s rice is fortified.

It said the rice fortification project was in line with the federal government’s approval for the voluntary fortification of rice in the country.

The Project Coordinator of GAIN, Seun Elere, during a one-day training program for journalists tagged, “Promoting Rice Fortification in Nigeria,” said they were already in talks with five rice millers: WACOT, LABANA, Medina, Bakaba and Muaaza for the fortification of their rice during the production process.

He said Kebbi by this arrangement would be the country’s first state to fortify rice produced in the state in line with federal government approval on voluntary fortification of rice for nutritional benefits.

He said community and traditional leaders in the state would be engaged to create awareness about the rice fortification project to fulfil the objectives of GAIN and the World Food Program of the United Nations.

Speaking earlier, the chairperson, State Committee on Food and Nutrition, Hajiya Aisha Usman, said the rice fortification project would make a difference in the understanding of foods with nutritional value by people of the state.

