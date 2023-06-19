VIDEO: Elated Hilda Baci receives Guinness World Record Plaque

Days after certifying Chef Hidla Baci for her feat in the cook-a-ton, the Guinness World Record has sent to the young chef her plaque. The…

Days after certifying Chef Hidla Baci for her feat in the cook-a-ton, the Guinness World Record has sent to the young chef her plaque. The 26-year-old chef was on Tuesday, June 13, officially declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

In a statement on its website, GWR officially announced the young chef as its latest record holder in the cooking category.

The statement read, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

While reacting to receiving the plaque, via her verified Instagram account, the obviously excited chef wrote, “Our plaque is here #guinnessworldrecords.”

