VIDEO: Adeboye, wife sing for Oby Ezekwesili as she turns 60

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, serenaded with a melodious song as she recently clocked 60…

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Foluke, serenaded with a melodious song as she recently clocked 60 years.

Ezekwesili served as a Federal Minister of Solid Minerals and later as a Federal Minister of Education. Subsequently, she served as the vice president of the World Bank’s Africa region from May 2007 to May 2012.

As she celebrated her 60th birthday, the clergyman and his wife sent her a video singing the popular ‘happy birthday to you song’.

In the video, Adeboye said, “Hello beloved Obisco. Little by little, my little girl is now 60 years old. What a wonder. Congratulations. We want you to know that we love you. We appreciate you. You are very special. So, we are singing for you.”

FG begins move to privatise State House hospital

Buhari govt’s support states with N2trn — Presidency

Sharing the video via her verified Twitter account, Ezekwesili stated, “You never grow old in the eyes of your parents; not even when you celebrate 60! Such a beautiful birthday message from my beloved Daddy @PastorEAAdeboye and Mommy @PastorFAAdeboye. I am blessed and deeply grateful.”

Ezekwesili clocked 60 on Friday.

See the video below: